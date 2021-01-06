1,400 nurses and health care professionals score new contracts with Crozer

After months of negotiations, about 1,400 nurses and health care professionals scored new contracts with the Crozer Health System in Delaware County.

“When you work as hard as we’ve all been working through COVID, it’s nice to be recognized,” said Angela Neopolitano, an emergency department nurse at the Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill and president of DCMH Nurses and Techs United.

Since February, eight Delco union locals of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals worked to get new contracts for their members at Delaware County Memorial, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, and Rejuvenations at Fair Acres. PASNAP represents more than 8,500 nurses and health care professionals across Pennsylvania.

“We had a good fight, and I think that they were really willing, especially because of the pandemic, to see to it that the nurses got what they deserved and especially what we needed to give good patient care. I think the most important thing is that with this contract we are now going to be able to give our patients the best quality care that we’ve ever been able to give at Crozer,” said Peggy Malone, a nurse at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and vice president of Crozer-Chester Nurses Association.

Crozer Health System did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deals ratified in late December.

The 530 nurses at Crozer-Chester Medical Center were able to secure a three-year deal that includes health care premium decreases, a single wage scale, pay increases, and a program that will allow for the hiring of weekend-only positions to prevent “staff burnout.”

But most importantly, according to Malone, the new contract includes staffing grids. She called them “the thing we worked the hardest on.”

Staffing grids essentially dictate how many patients a single nurse can take care of. That number varies from department to department. For example, an emergency room nurse may have a 2-1 patient-to-nurse workload.