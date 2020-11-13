All five hospitals in Delaware County were experiencing such a surge in both COVID-19 patients and other cases Monday night, they had to send incoming ambulances to other hospitals, per county officials, and wait times in emergency rooms were longer than usual.

The overwhelmed hospitals are part of a worrisome trend, the county’s leaders said Thursday. In the past week alone, Delaware County reported more than 200 new cases in three days. On Thursday, the county reported 223 new cases, not far from the peak number of cases last spring.

In an update to Delco residents, Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner said officials were pleading with the public to be accountable and go back to implementing mitigation efforts such as mask wearing. (Chesco has taken the lead on the Delaware County health response during the pandemic because Delco does not yet have a health department of its own.)

When asked if a lockdown like the one residents had to adhere to in the spring was imminent, Casner said she believed there was more residents could do to buck the increase in new cases.

“We really want to avoid a lockdown, and we’re really pleading, and I know we’ve asked, but today we’re pleading with everybody to help us avoid it,” Casner said.