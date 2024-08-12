From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

CHA Partners LLC emerged last week as the mystery suitor interested in acquiring Crozer Health and its ailing four-hospital system in Delaware County.

The New Jersey–based real estate firm has a record of buying, stabilizing and selling struggling hospitals, but at least one organization with a history with the company says they’re skeptical about CHA saving health care in Delco.

“It’s really just shocking that both CHA and another community would be interested in going down the same road that we’ve gone [down],” said Paul DiLorenzo, executive director of the Salem Health and Wellness Foundation.

Since its founding in 2008, CHA Partners has acquired and turned around five hospitals in New Jersey. The list includes the Barnert Medical Arts Complex in Paterson, the Greenville Medical Arts Complex in Jersey City, the William B. Kessler Medical Arts Complex in Hammonton and the Muhlenberg Medical Arts Complex in Plainfield.

The fifth and most recent hospital project involved the 2019 acquisition and revival of Salem Medical Center, formerly known as Memorial Hospital of Salem County. The hospital was on the brink of closure after years of a shrinking patient population and aging infrastructure.

“CHA offered to take over the hospital, but needed local support as a part of the initial investment,” DiLorenzo said.

Salem Health and Wellness Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports public health and social services programs in the community, agreed to step in.

According to court documents, the foundation gave Salem Medical Center and CHA Partners about $39 million in grants and loans to save the local hospital.

CHA Partners sold Salem Medical Center to Inspira Health Network in 2022, but DiLorenzo said the real estate firm still owes the community foundation upwards of $4 million in unpaid loans and legal fees.

The majority of the loan balances were forgiven and the Salem community foundation sued CHA Partners to recoup the rest. They won in court this past May, but DiLorenzo said the foundation has yet to receive any payments.

Now, as the real estate firm moves to acquire another hospital system — Crozer Health in Delco — DiLorenzo said anger “is an understatement.”

“It’s astounding to us that CHA would be negotiating to do that when they’re not doing anything in good faith to pay the bills that are owed to us and to make the people of Salem County whole again,” he said.