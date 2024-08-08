From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey-based CHA Partners is looking to buy Crozer Health.

CHA and Crozer’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, signed a letter of intent, according to an email sent to Crozer employees Wednesday evening.

CHA will work with Healthcare Preferred Partners to transfer the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County back to nonprofit status, the email said.

“This is a positive step for our physicians, employees, and the communities we serve, as it will help secure Crozer Health’s future as a critical healthcare provider in Delaware County,” Crozer CEO Tony Esposito said in the email.