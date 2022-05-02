The Delaware County Health Department is still in its infancy, however, the new government body is already receiving pushback from municipalities that feel it has overstepped its boundaries.

Eight townships — Springfield, Tinicum, Ridley, Upper Chichester, Aston, Darby, Marple, and Middletown — have coalesced in an attempt to block the county from performing health inspections in their jurisdictions. The municipalities argue that their own local departments already have the capacity to do it on their own.

“What we hope to accomplish is that we do not want to join into the county health department, at least insofar as all the restaurant inspections and other types of inspections that the county wants to centralize into one,” said Jim Byrne, solicitor for Springfield Township.

Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Spiros Angelos issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the townships on April 21 that halts Delco’s health department from conducting environmental health inspections and licensing food establishments, food stores, public and parochial schools, and public swimming pools in those areas.