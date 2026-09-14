Family Village and Delaware County Health Department launch doula directory

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Family Village, in partnership with the Delaware County Health Department, has launched an online doula directory to connect expecting mothers with trained birth professionals.

Doulas, while not medical professionals, specialize in supporting new families through pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period.

As of Sept. 14, 21 doulas are listed on the Delco Doula Directory, where users can search by language, specialty and whether the provider accepts Medicaid.

“Individuals who are working in social services, maternal health, public health, clinical settings, have a place to direct patients to resources that can support someone during pregnancy,” said Katie Kenyon, vice president of programs for Family Village.

Family Village, a program of The Foundation for Delaware County, expects to add more names to the list over the next 18 months.

“Our goal is to get 50 doulas on the registry,” said Erica Loizos, a doula coordinator for Family Village.

In 2019, Family Village began a small-scale federally funded project to create a doula training program. Four years later, the Delaware County Health Department approached Family Village to expand the program.

Thus, the Delco Doula Collaborative was born. The initiative is fully funded through a $600,000 grant from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor.