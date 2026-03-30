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Birth, and the time leading up to it, is a vivid memory for many families. Walking through the first floor of Lifecycle Wellness and Birth Center in Bryn Mawr for one last visit, Roni Lagin recalled all the details.

“So, when your mom was in labor, we were in this room, hanging out,” he told his son and daughter, who he brought to see the birth center.

“There used to be a couch in there,” Lagin said, pointing to a space right off a small kitchen that was once a waiting area. Now, medical supplies, furniture, artwork and other items are strewn about, all for sale.

The trio moved down a narrow hallway.

“This is the yellow room. Go inside, you can walk in,” Lagin said, encouraging his kids to enter the room where they were born, just a couple years apart.

“Oh my god,” said his son, who craned his neck to peek into an ensuite bathroom with a high-lipped hydrotherapy tub. A full-sized bed situated next to large windows took up most of the adjoining room, which made for a home-like environment.

“Both of you were born around 5:30 at night and then we went home the next morning,” Lagin told them. “I remember lying next to her at night, just looking at you and eventually we put you in the little cribs for a little bit.”

It was a place where thousands of babies were born over the course of nearly 48 years. Lifecycle Wellness and Birth Center, one of the oldest independent birth centers in the country, became a destination for women with low-risk pregnancies who wanted a different kind of delivery, one led by midwives outside the walls of a hospital.

But the independent birth center, facing mounting financial and regulatory challenges, closed its doors for good this month, becoming a casualty in a growing maternity care crisis that has left women with fewer options of where they can have babies and get gynecological care.

Midwives, doulas, parents, friends and neighbors recently gathered for a community ceremony to grieve the closure, celebrate its legacy and say one final goodbye.

“Nothing that’s good truly ever ends,” midwife Sarah Appleby-Wineberg said as tears ran down her face. She “caught” hundreds of babies at the birth center and would have marked 11 years there this month.

Compassionate and empowering care

Lagin wasn’t the only parent who took this final chance to show their kids where they were born on this Sunday morning in late March.

Outside in the parking lot, Susana Centola, of Media, wrapped her arms around her two young sons, who were born at Lifecycle.

“The impact that they had not just on me as a mother having the experience of giving birth here in a way that felt safe, that felt compassionate, that felt empowering,” Centola said, “the way I’ve been able, through that experience, to share with them what it means to come into this world in that environment, that they were so lucky.”

Dozens of people on a recent Sunday gathered outside the two-story building and formed a big circle. Some sat with small children in their laps, others rocked infants in strollers and a few chased after some older restless kids running around.

One by one, people stepped into the circle to share stories of their time there, either as staff, educators or patients. As they wiped away tears, there were also moments of laughter and funny memories.

Bianca Charbonneau, a mother of three from Havertown, read a haiku that she dedicated to Taylor Jaaska, a Lifecycle midwife who delivered her youngest last fall. Her son was born across the street at Bryn Mawr Hospital after her pregnancy became higher risk when a scan revealed her baby was measuring small.

“With hands gifted, kind and strong, a midwife caught you and warmth filled the room,” Charbonneau read aloud to sniffles and applause.

The closing has been a hard thing to process and accept, she said.

“I don’t get it,” Charbonneau said, her voice catching. “I often wonder if the community had known they were in that much trouble, if there wasn’t more we could have done.”