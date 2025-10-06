From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The box was small and looked worn, with a faded logo from the Wanamaker department store on the lid. Descendants of University of Pennsylvania physicist Arthur Goodspeed stumbled upon it among various family heirlooms and artifacts.

Inside were two old, thin glass plates, with black and white images printed on them. They were a bit fuzzy, but showed the upside-down U-shape of metal in the frame of a coin purse and two dark circles at the center, perhaps silver dollars or quarters.

The glass plates, authenticated by archivists and conservationists at Penn, were taken in Philadelphia by Goodspeed in 1896. They are believed to be among the earliest X-ray images in the world, an immediate precursor to medical X-rays of human bones and body parts and the birth of academic radiology departments in the United States.

Goodspeed’s family has now donated the plates back to the university and its archives, which were recently on display for staff.

While Goodspeed quickly realized the potential for this new technology, Dr. Pari Pandharipande, chair of the Perelman School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology, said it’s unlikely he could have known this would lead to a whole field of practice and other types of medical imaging like ultrasounds, MRIs, CT scans and more.

“The field has become incredibly important in medicine, but also in other areas,” she said. “One of the things that’s interesting to think about is, what is the X-ray of today? That is a really exciting thing to think about, it’s also a really intimidating thing to think about at the same time.”

How an accident led to a scientific discovery

In a lecture room at the University of Pennsylvania in 1890, Goodspeed and photographer William Jennings were experimenting and trying to create images of coins and brass weights using electrical charges.

When the two men were done, they put their work to the side, stacking several photographic plates atop each other and leaving a couple stray coins laying on the top.

Goodspeed then showed Jennings a collection of Crookes tubes, which are glass vacuum-like cylinders used to demonstrate how cathode rays, or electron beams, behave. When high voltage is applied and the beams bounce off the glass, they emit a florescent, glowing discharge.

While they were figuring out how to photograph the glow, the Crookes tube was giving off radiation, which traveled through space and other objects to reach the nearby stack of photographic plates and the discarded coins.

When the plates were later developed, Goodspeed and Jennings couldn’t explain the faint small circular marks, or shadows, that appeared on the images. They didn’t spend too much time fretting over it, but Goodspeed kept the images, said University Archivist John Bence.

“He knew something happened and ‘I might want to look at this someday’ sort of thing,” Bence said.

Meanwhile, German scientist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen was exploring this process with more intentionality in a laboratory nearly 4,000 miles away.

Using dark rooms, Crookes tubes and electric currents, Röntgen discovered a way to capture images of rays that could pass through objects and materials of one kind, and reveal objects of another underneath.

He used this method to take an image of his wife’s hand, which showed dark shadows of her finger bones and a ring she was wearing surrounded by a more transparent or translucent outline of her flesh.