One of Pennsylvania’s first licensed independent birthing centers will close its doors after the New Year.

Leaders at Lifecycle Wellness and Birth Center in Bryn Mawr announced the move “with very heavy hearts” on social media and their website Thursday. Financial challenges and regulatory changes over the years have made it difficult to keep the center running, they said.

“Despite our best efforts to adapt our model through partnerships, operational efficiencies, and advocacy, these pressures have grown too great to sustain,” wrote Jessi Schwarz, executive and clinical director, and Lauren Harrington, board president, in a statement to the community.

Providers said they delivered 16,000 babies at the center in its nearly five decades of existence.

“In today’s health care environment, it has become increasingly difficult for small, independent providers to continue offering the kind of individualized care that has always defined Lifecycle Wellness.”

Certified nurse midwives and nurse practitioners will continue delivering babies through January, but will stop by Feb. 15. Other kinds of care, including prenatal, postpartum, gynecology, lactation support and mental health services will gradually close in February and March.

Lifecycle leaders thanked staff, volunteers and donors who had supported the nonprofit over the years.

“We also want to extend our sincerest appreciation to every family who has walked through our doors in the past half century,” wrote Schwarz and Harrington. “It has been an honor to be part of every family’s journey and to witness the strength, the love, and the beginnings of so many lives.”