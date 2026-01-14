From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A large house sits far back from the road on East Johnson Street in Germantown, nearly obscured by spindly branches of small trees and clusters of shrubs planted along the property’s front perimeter.

The structure, which is at least 100 years old, has sat in disrepair for several years with a crumbling stone porch, sagging roof and rotting wood floors. But the interior rooms are expansive and bright and pay homage to the area’s historic architecture.

Now, the Philadelphia Midwife Collective hopes to give the space new life by transforming it into a new birth center and community health practice with a target opening date of spring 2027.

The goal is to bring an alternative labor and delivery option to the area as shrinking or closing hospital maternity units and birthing centers have widened gaps in care, said Autumn Nelson, a certified nurse midwife.

It means taking an approach to birthing that has stood the test of time and adapting it for a complicated health care landscape.

“There’re definitely things that are new and different about doing it right now, but it’s midwifery. It is so old, it’s not new,” she said laughing. “We know this is the way to decrease interventions, to have improved maternal health, to have improved neonatal health. Those just are outcomes that happen when you utilize midwifery care.”