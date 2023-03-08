The policing of Black bodies in America dates back centuries with the advent of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But that neglect and abuse have since extended to many facets of life, including the birthing experience.

Midwives are licensed health care professionals who care for childbearing people from adolescence through menopause. Their care specializes in assisting in childbirth and centers on patients’ needs and preferences, often using traditional or ancestral methods and not intervening unless needed for the well-being of the pregnant person and their fetus.

The profession was relatively common in the U.S. before the early 1900s and was primarily practiced in the home by Black and Indigenous people and immigrants.

As surgical care and obstetrics rose in prominence in the 1900s, doctors — mostly white men — began weaponizing midwifery. Some linked the practice to contraception and abortion, discouraging people from seeking midwifery services.

Jaye Wilson, the founder of Melinated Moms, a community-based company that helps moms of color navigate the health care system, said the 20th-century decline of the profession was rooted in racism.

“[White doctors] created almost like a smear campaign to talk about midwifery, not as a safe practice, but under the guise of witchcraft, as well as it being dirty or unclean,” Wilson said. “That shifted everyone’s focus from being born in the home and going into the hospital system. However, some hospitals wouldn’t allow providers of color to practice. So that put Black and brown people at higher risk of being unable to deliver safely.”