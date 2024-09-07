From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A South Jersey lawmaker wants to raise awareness about eating disorders.

Assemblymember Andrea Katz introduced a bill to create the Office of Disordered Eating Prevention within the state’s health department. Under the proposed legislation, the office would manage a grant program and fund research on what causes eating disorders, as well as look into prevention measures.

Another bill sponsored by Katz would ban social media platforms from promoting content that encourages disordered eating.

“We don’t want our youth, our most vulnerable population, to be seeing ads for diet pills. That’s not something that a teenager should be worried about,” she said. “I have two teenage daughters, and this is a big concern, what they’re seeing on social media, and the images that they’re seeing are affecting their mental health, which is a huge issue.”

According to the Harvard University Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders, 9% of New Jerseyans — close to 800,000 people — will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

Elizabeth Mendel, Miss New Jersey 2024, is supporting Katz’s efforts. Her platform during the Miss New Jersey competition was, “Image is everywhere.”

“I am speaking from a personal struggle,” she said. “I have been dealing with an eating disorder since I was in high school.”

Mendel, who is 22 years old, said during her teen years she was bulimic, which can lead to bouts of overeating followed by fasting or vomiting.

She said she’s using her position as Miss New Jersey to help young women, young men and children understand that having an eating disorder “is not taboo, it’s something that needs to be spoken about in schools, because the problem is only getting worse.”