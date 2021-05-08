Eating disorders, and demand for treatment, rise with the pandemic

Twenty-year-old dancer Alyssa Wendel first suffered from anorexia when she was in high school. Dancing was the way she coped throughout college, but when the pandemic first hit and dancing was no longer an option, she was forced once again to face her eating disorder.

Being sent home from school, dealing with the isolation and lockdown restrictions sent her into a tailspin, Wendel said. She suffered from disordered eating prior to the pandemic, she said, but “that’s where my eating disorder took hold of that and was like, ‘OK, so this is like the perfect time.’”

“It was kind of the perfect storm, to say the least,” Wendel said.

The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, a nonprofit organization, says eating disorders will affect 9% of the U.S. population, or about 28.8 million Americans, over the course of their lifetimes. Eating disorders are among the deadliest behavioral health conditions, the organization says, second only to opioid overdose.

Over the course of the COVID-19 epidemic, mental illnesses have been heightened, medical experts say, and issues such as eating disorders are on the rise.

“What we see at CHOP mirrors what people are reporting across the country and internationally, which is a rise in adolescents seeking out treatment for eating disorders, both in the outpatient setting and then also in the hospital setting,” said Alix Timko, a psychologist in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.