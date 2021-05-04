Advocates push for centralized homebound vaccine plan in New Jersey

Among the latest strategies to get more adults vaccinated against COVID-19 in New Jersey: offer free beer at select breweries. It’s part of a series of efforts Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday called “Operation Jersey Summer.”

But advocates for older adults say the state still needs to do more to make it easier for some of the most vulnerable residents to get protection from the virus.

Dawn Higgins, of Cherry Hill, was looking for someone to give the vaccine to her mother who requires 24-hour care and needs medical transport to leave the house.

“I tried the Department of Health and they explained that at this point, all they could do was suggest I try and get her to the vaccine center, which just in our case just wasn’t feasible,” she said.

Finally, after asking around to people she knew, Higgins heard a local pharmacy was giving vaccinations to homebound residents. They were able to administer the first dose.

“We can breathe a little easier,” she said. “I can’t wait ‘til she’s got her second shot.”