Murphy vows ‘major’ announcement on COVID restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addresses the media in Trenton

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addresses the media in Trenton on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising a “major announcement” Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.

Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction,” his 1 p.m. Monday announcement will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.”

On Friday, business, casino and political officials called on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City. They called for allowing meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.

Murphy spokesperson Alexandra Altman said last week the governor planned “a series of reopening announcements next week.”

