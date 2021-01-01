N.J. gets more than 1,000 workplace COVID-19 safety complaints after Murphy order

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey received nearly 1,200 allegations of workplace safety violations in the weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order in November imposing new coronavirus rules on public and private employers.

The order mandates that all businesses, nonprofits, educational entities, and governments adhere to certain safety protocols related to COVID-19, such as mandating face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitization protocols.