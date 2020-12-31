N.J. charges 12 more bars and restaurants with COVID-19 violations
New Jersey continues to crack down on restaurants and bars for violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, announcing charges against 12 more establishments Wednesday.
The violations range from not enforcing capacity limits to ignoring the state’s face-covering requirement to breaking the 10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink service, according to a press release from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
“As we’ve said before: We take no pleasure in undertaking these actions, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in the state to do their part to combat a surge in COVID-19,” said state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a statement.
The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is seeking liquor license suspensions ranging from 10 to 66 days, depending on the allegations.
Since March, the state has brought enforcement actions against more than 200 establishments for violating orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Jersey, officials said.
Here is the full list of charges:
- Sarina’s Bar, Clifton. Cited for allowing patrons to consume alcohol while standing in a bar area; violating face-covering requirements; and for exceeding occupancy limits. Penalty sought: 25-day suspension.
- Bar El Anochecer, Passaic. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while standing in a bar area, seated at a bar, and/or and not seated at a table; and for failing to enforce social distancing. Penalty sought: 20-day suspension.
- Sports Bar Inn, Passaic. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while standing in a bar area, seated at a bar, and/or and not seated at a table; and for failing to enforce social distancing. Penalty sought: 20-day suspension.
- Six26, Jersey City. Cited for violating 10 p.m. curfew and face-covering requirements; and for exceeding limit on number of patrons seated at a table. Also cited for hindering an investigation and allowing smoking indoors. Penalty sought: 85-day suspension.
- La Rumba Paisa Tavern, West New York. Cited for allowing patrons to consume alcohol while standing in a bar area. Penalty sought: 10-day suspension.
- Vintage Wines and Bacchus Bar, Old Bridge. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; and for violating face-covering requirements. Penalty sought: 15-day suspension.
- Fat Cactus Cantina, New Brunswick. Cited for exceeding occupancy limits. Penalty sought: 10-day suspension.
- El Tenampa, South River. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; and for violating face-covering requirements. Penalty sought: 15-day suspension.
- Ria Mar Restaurant and Bar, South River. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; and for violating face-covering requirements. Penalty sought: 15-day suspension.
- Donovans Restaurant, Manchester. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; violating face-covering requirements; and for failing to maintain a six-foot distance between tables. Penalty sought: 25-day suspension.
- Bayer’s Tavern, Gloucester City. Cited for allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar. Penalty sought: 10-day suspension.
- Flip Flopz, North Wildwood. Cited for failing to enforce social distancing on two separate occasions; and for violating face-covering requirements. Also cited for failing to keep an employee list on licensed premises. Penalty sought: 66-day suspension.
