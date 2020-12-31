N.J. charges 12 more bars and restaurants with COVID-19 violations

New Jersey continues to crack down on restaurants and bars for violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, announcing charges against 12 more establishments Wednesday.

The violations range from not enforcing capacity limits to ignoring the state’s face-covering requirement to breaking the 10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink service, according to a press release from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

“As we’ve said before: We take no pleasure in undertaking these actions, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in the state to do their part to combat a surge in COVID-19,” said state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a statement.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is seeking liquor license suspensions ranging from 10 to 66 days, depending on the allegations.

Since March, the state has brought enforcement actions against more than 200 establishments for violating orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Jersey, officials said.