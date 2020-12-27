‘Clean pajamas are not enough’: Critiques of New Jersey jails mount amid pandemic

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

It’s not known when a prisoner first navigated a crawl space at the Cumberland County jail, broke through a brick wall, and used a rope and pulley system to smuggle in contraband from the Bridgeton, N.J. facility’s rooftop with the help of friends below.

But during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, the venture got plenty of use.

“A little tunnel was created, kind of like the TV show ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ where the inmates were able to move certain bricks in an area of the jail that allowed drugs, alcohol, and God knows, perhaps weapons [to come in,]” said attorney Stuart Alterman, who represents the correctional officers’ union, PBA Local 231.

When correction officers shut down the enterprise in December, prisoners told a guard that declined to be identified that they’d been using it for months.

“The officers found marijuana and bottles of booze and probably ruined a nice Christmas party for the inmates,” Alterman said.

Cumberland County spokesperson Jody Hirata said the matter was an ongoing investigation, but that contraband had been seized and the individuals implicated have or would face appropriate charges.

The revelation might be the least of the jail’s worries, as many prisoners and staffers decry the facility’s response to the deadly pandemic as woefully inadequate. The jail has been a COVID-19 hotspot: with less than 300 people incarcerated there, Alterman estimates that roughly 65 prisoners and 19 staffers have already contracted the coronavirus; Hirata cited slightly different numbers, saying that 52 prisoners and 21 staffers had tested positive.

When COVID-19 broke out among the jail’s kitchen workers, the prisoners “ate pizza from the outside and little TV dinners,” said Patrice Mosley, whose husband, Darnell Williams, was recently released. The guard said the menu included cold cereal and hard-boiled eggs and has continued for two months. Hirata said “improvised meals” were served for two weeks after a COVID-19 incident that impacted food service, and that the “epidemic” periodically causes the jail to serve meals from “take-out establishments.”

Kimberly Piraino was told by her boyfriend, who is incarcerated in the Cumberland County jail, that prisoners haven’t been given face masks in three weeks, have not been outside since September, and have been prevented from seeing lawyers, attending court appearances, and even going to the jail library as coronavirus has spread throughout the facility.

Some of the mail Piraino has sent to the jail in the last month has been marked “unable to be delivered” and returned to her. The guard said that the mail problem was not deliberate, but a result of short-staffing, although Hirata said the DOC knew of no such issue.

“They keep them like caged animals,” Piraino said.

Fifty miles away, at the Camden County jail, things appear to have changed since WHYY first reported on the facility’s pandemic response earlier this month.

For weeks, Dana Butler had been worried about her son, David Wilmer, a prisoner with a heart defect who’d contracted COVID-19 in November. She was frustrated when a judge denied Wilmer a chance to be seen by his cardiologist and horrified when jail medical staffers tried to get Wilmer to take medications that were contraindicated because of his condition. She’d even taken to the street to protest what she believed to be the jail’s mishandling of the pandemic, carrying a sign that read, “David Wilmer, We Love You.”

At the beginning of December, Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen reported that 114 prisoners and staffers at the Camden County jail had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, people inside the jail were reporting a lack of masks and testing, being subjected to extensive lockdowns, and complained that prisoners who had coronavirus were put in close proximity to those who did not.

Then, during a Dec. 21 call to her son, Wilmer said that the prisoners on his floor “were just told that if they didn’t wear a mask, their charges would be upped” and they’d be transferred to a floor with people incarcerated for violent crimes.

“How the hell are you going to up somebody’s charges and send them up to be with the murderers and rapists for not wearing masks?” Butler asked.