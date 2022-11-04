A grand jury in Philadelphia has returned indictments against a corrections officer and others in a major smuggling scheme inside the Philadelphia prison system.

Barry Garland is accused of running a criminal operation from his cell at the Riverside Correctional Facility by using a cellphone allegedly smuggled in by corrections officer Kalif Workman, said Assistant DA Brett Zakeosian.

“Workman accepted approximately $23,000 to bring contraband in for Mr. Garland,” said Zakeosian. “Another person who was involved in this is Lashonda Crawford, who’s an associate of Mr. Garland, who handled both money and narcotics for him.”

Prosecutors allege that Crawford paid the majority of the bribes to Workman and provided him with narcotics, particularly synthetic marijuana.