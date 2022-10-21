Philly’s juvenile justice center workers take overcrowding plight to City Council

Counselor Karen Stokes said there were only 17 people working at a time when there should be 53. “We signed up to do this job, we want to do it, but we want to do it properly,” she said. She added that it was “disheartening” to deal with state officials who have given up on trying to find a way to resolve the overcrowding issue.

“There is no situation where it is acceptable for a facility built to house no more than 180 young people on a given day to have a regular census of 220 to 280 young people,” said Councilmember Jamie Gautier.

Councilmember Curtis Jones said he was considering a grand gesture to remind people the youth were wards of the state, asking the city solicitor how many laws it would break to take fill a bus with young people held at the center and drop them at Governor Tom Wolf’s mansion in Harrisburg. “Knock on the door, and say, ‘here’s your kids,’” Jones said. “The only reason we didn’t attempt it was because… they don’t deserve to be treated like that.”

City officials say negotiations are underway to resolve the situation.