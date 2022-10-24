Philadelphia sues state to reduce youth justice overcrowding

The City of Philadelphia is asking a judge to force Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services to take custody of more than 70 juveniles sentenced in court to state rehabilitation programs, hoping to alleviate what it says is dangerous overcrowding at the city’s holding facility.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, city attorneys said the state has refused to prioritize transferring juveniles from the overcrowded facility.

Workers from Philadelphia’s juvenile facility spoke last week at a City Council hearing about worsening conditions at the facility that’s designed to temporarily hold up to 184 youths between the ages of 10 and 17 who are awaiting court proceedings. But as of last Friday the lawsuit said the facility had reached 223 juveniles— 74 of whom had been sentenced to state facilities and were awaiting transfer.

A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Monday. The department has previously said the state’s facilities are at capacity for their staffing levels, which are also down.

Staff at the facility said more than 20 juveniles are currently sleeping on mattresses on the floor in the admissions portion of the facility, which is not designed to house them. They also said the increased population combined with a staffing shortage has meant children have not been able to leave their cells or housing areas for school, for meals or for recreational time because moving them around the facility has become dangerous.