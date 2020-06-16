N.J. coronavirus recovery: Guidelines for personal care reopening issued
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey reported Monday a total of 167,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,676 deaths from the virus. There are 1,291 patients hospitalized from the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the state hospital association; 362 patients are in intensive care.
Guidelines for personal care reopening issued
The state-issued health and safety standards for personal care services Tuesday ahead of their reopening on June 22.
The guidelines from the Division of Consumer Affairs cover services such as massage parlors, barbershops along with nail and hair salons.
Businesses will be required to screen clients and staff before entering, use personal protective equipment and adopt enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices. No walk-ins will be permitted; appointments — which will be staggered to allow for cleaning in between clients — will be required for all services.
Items like magazines and toys must be removed and spaces configured to ensure social distancing.
The guidelines from the division were developed in consultation with the state health department and the boards regulating massage, bodywork therapy, cosmetology and hairstyling.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!