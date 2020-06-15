N.J. coronavirus recovery: Entering Stage 2 of the economy’s reopening

Personal grooming services, such as barbershops, hair salons and nail parlors, will be allowed to reopen on June 22.

On NBC’s Today Show Monday, the governor said, “It’s a big day.”

Watch New Jersey @GovMurphy’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about the state’s phase 2 reopening today, recent protests, his dinner with the president and much more. pic.twitter.com/2tITDEBs05 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2020



Murphy was heckled during the interview for not reopening businesses sooner. He has been roundly criticized for participating in a couple Black Lives Matter marches recently, and accused of violating his order against large gatherings.

“This guy deserves to say what he wants to say, but honestly the majority, overwhelmingly the majority of folks get it,” Murphy said in response.

The governor noted that New Jersey had been hit harder than all the states except New York and was able to flatten to the COVID-19 curve.

“We make the decisions,” he said, “they are not arbitrary; they’re based on facts and data.”