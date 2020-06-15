N.J. coronavirus recovery: Entering Stage 2 of the economy’s reopening
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey reported 166,681 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,625 deaths from the virus Sunday. According to the state hospital association, there are 1,344 COVID patients in hospitals across the state; 402 are in intensive care as of Sunday night.
Partial reopening day
The second phase of Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening of the state’s economy has begun.
In this phase, restaurants are allowed to have outdoor dining, nonessential retail stores can welcome customers back at half of their location’s normal capacity, and the Motor Vehicle Commission will be open for pickup and drop-off services. Also, libraries can open for curbside pickup, and childcare centers are no longer limited to watching the children of first responders and essential workers.
Personal grooming services, such as barbershops, hair salons and nail parlors, will be allowed to reopen on June 22.
On NBC’s Today Show Monday, the governor said, “It’s a big day.”
Watch New Jersey @GovMurphy’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about the state’s phase 2 reopening today, recent protests, his dinner with the president and much more. pic.twitter.com/2tITDEBs05
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2020
Murphy was heckled during the interview for not reopening businesses sooner. He has been roundly criticized for participating in a couple Black Lives Matter marches recently, and accused of violating his order against large gatherings.
“This guy deserves to say what he wants to say, but honestly the majority, overwhelmingly the majority of folks get it,” Murphy said in response.
The governor noted that New Jersey had been hit harder than all the states except New York and was able to flatten to the COVID-19 curve.
“We make the decisions,” he said, “they are not arbitrary; they’re based on facts and data.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!