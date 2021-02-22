N.J. coronavirus update: Large arenas can reopen Monday with limited capacity

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Sports and entertainment venues large enough to hold 5,000 or more people can reopen Monday with limited capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning.

Indoor venues that meet that criteria can reopen Monday, March 1 at 10% capacity, starting at 6 a.m. Outdoor venues can reopen March 1 at 15% capacity.

According to Murphy, the state took into account hospitalizations, transmission rates, and vaccination efforts in the Garden State when making the call to reopen these arenas.