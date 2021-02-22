N.J. coronavirus update: Large arenas can reopen Monday with limited capacity
Sports and entertainment venues large enough to hold 5,000 or more people can reopen Monday with limited capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning.
Indoor venues that meet that criteria can reopen Monday, March 1 at 10% capacity, starting at 6 a.m. Outdoor venues can reopen March 1 at 15% capacity.
According to Murphy, the state took into account hospitalizations, transmission rates, and vaccination efforts in the Garden State when making the call to reopen these arenas.
“Everybody’s got to do the stuff that we’re all used to these days,” said Murphy. “Face coverings, social distancing … If you bought your tickets together you can sit together, but otherwise, we gotta stay away from each other.”
To date, the state has reported close to 683, 000 coronavirus cases and more than 20,500 deaths. Close to 1.7 million people have received an initial dose of vaccine. There are currently more than 2,000 people hospitalized in New Jersey because of the virus, down from the state’s spring peak of more than 6,000 people.
The New Jersey Devils, who play at the Prudential Center, lauded Murphy’s decision in a statement. They plan to host fans on March 2 for the game against the New York Islanders.
Murphy announced additional changes to collegiate sports. Effective immediately parents or guardians of collegiate athletes, two per athlete are allowed to watch their children play. Capacity limits still apply, said Murphy.
Earlier this month, the governor announced parents of high school athletes could return as spectators.
