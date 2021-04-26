N.J. coronavirus update: Outdoor gathering, indoor event capacities increased

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey will increase limits on outdoor gatherings as well as some indoor events as the state’s number of new coronavirus infections declines and vaccinations rise.

“Folks, because of everything you’re doing, whether it is continuing to wear your masks and social distancing or getting vaccinated, you are helping us crush these curves yet again,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during a Monday afternoon press conference.