N.J. coronavirus update: Outdoor gathering, indoor event capacities increased
New Jersey will increase limits on outdoor gatherings as well as some indoor events as the state’s number of new coronavirus infections declines and vaccinations rise.
“Folks, because of everything you’re doing, whether it is continuing to wear your masks and social distancing or getting vaccinated, you are helping us crush these curves yet again,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during a Monday afternoon press conference.
“I would hope that these are the first set of announcements of I hope many sets of announcements over the next number of weeks,” he added.
Starting May 10, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 500 people — up from the current 200-attendee cap — a major step ahead of the coming summer season typically full of school graduations and shore tourism.
“Should our public health metrics continue to trend as they have been, we would hope to increase this yet again before Memorial Day, perhaps substantially,” Murphy said. “Everyone should look at this 500-person limit as a new floor.”
Outdoor carnivals and fairs can increase to 50% capacity, which is in line with other amusement businesses like theme parks.
Also on May 10, private catered indoor events such as weddings and proms will be able to increase their capacity limits to 50% of a room’s capacity with an upper limit of 250 people. Dance floors at these events can reopen with masks and social distancing.
Other indoor events permitted to increase to 50% capacity include funerals, memorial services, performances, and political events.
Murphy also said that the Department of Education and the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education would release guidance later on Monday regarding proms and graduation ceremonies.
