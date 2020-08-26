N.J. coronavirus recovery: Gyms can reopen Sept. 1; masks required

Gym allowed to reopen with limited capacity next week

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that gyms may reopen next month with 25% capacity and that masks will be required.

The news, first reported by NJ.com, comes as gyms in New York reopened this week with 33% capacity. A formal announcement is expected in the afternoon during the governor’s COVID-19 briefing. Murphy had been in recent talks with gym owners on when they can reopen.

According to NJ.com, some of the rules are similar to New York’s. In addition to face coverings being required, people working out must stay six feet apart and gyms must keep a log of workers and clients for contact tracing purposes.

BREAKING: Gyms may reopen at 25% capacity as of Tuesday, September 1st. Masks will be required.https://t.co/PZt2ex6fKP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 26, 2020

Until this juncture, Murphy has not allowed for gyms to reopen their doors, but have been allowed to offer outdoor workouts. One in Camden County was ordered shut for defying the governor’s order to remain closed. The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr again defied the orders, busting open plywood put up to seal the business. They have since been arrested, had their business license revoked and fined by a judge.