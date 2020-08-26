N.J. coronavirus recovery: Gyms can reopen Sept. 1; masks required
Updated: 12 p.m.
___
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has eclipsed 190,000. The cumulative case count is 190,021. The Garden State is also reporting 14,124 confirmed deaths, with 1,829 probable deaths from the virus. The rate of transmission is below the benchmark at 0.83, meaning for each new case, there is less than one new infection.
The state hospital association is reporting 425 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state; 72 are in intensive care as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Gym allowed to reopen with limited capacity next week
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that gyms may reopen next month with 25% capacity and that masks will be required.
The news, first reported by NJ.com, comes as gyms in New York reopened this week with 33% capacity. A formal announcement is expected in the afternoon during the governor’s COVID-19 briefing. Murphy had been in recent talks with gym owners on when they can reopen.
According to NJ.com, some of the rules are similar to New York’s. In addition to face coverings being required, people working out must stay six feet apart and gyms must keep a log of workers and clients for contact tracing purposes.
Until this juncture, Murphy has not allowed for gyms to reopen their doors, but have been allowed to offer outdoor workouts. One in Camden County was ordered shut for defying the governor’s order to remain closed. The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr again defied the orders, busting open plywood put up to seal the business. They have since been arrested, had their business license revoked and fined by a judge.
$100M in coronavirus aid to fund school reopenings
Murphy later announced $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to assist schools in reopening safely. Funds are also available to sustain health and safety protocols as outlined by the state.
The announcement comes a day after the governor presented his revised fiscal 2021 budget that was changed significantly to account for the pandemic’s economic toll. The federal funding is separate from the $874.2 million in education dollars allotted in Murphy’s proposed spending plan.
Murphy made the announcement from Somerville High School in Somerset County while touting the education part of his budget.
Interim State Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer hailed what he called record funding for schools adding that two-thirds of districts will see an increase in state aid.
“This spending plan continues the phase into full funding that began two years ago with the passage of … legislation designed to eliminate years of funding inequities,” Dehmer said.
