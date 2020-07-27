Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: Atilis Gym owners arrested for defying judge’s order

Updated: 12:25 p.m.

___

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported another 512 cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 179,363 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another 11 residents died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of probable and lab-confirmed deaths to 15,787.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, the state’s rate of transmission was 0.84.

Atilis Gym owners arrested for disregarding judge’s order

On Monday morning, the owners of Atilis Gym, which has been opening despite a contempt order, were arrested and charged. Ian Smith, of Delanco Township, and Frank Trumbetti, of Williamstown, were charged with one count of fourth-degree Contempt, one count of Obstruction, and one count of Violation of a Disaster Control Act.

The contempt order was issued on Friday, July 24, and asked Smith and Trumbetti to cease operations and leave the premises. However, over the weekend, the gym continued to operate. Early Monday morning, Camden County police arrived at the gym to ask Smith and Trumbetti to depart. When the owners did not leave, the arrests were made.

Smith and Trumbetti were charged at the Bellmawr Police Department and released.

This is not the first time Atilis Gym has been asked to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order and did not allow the business to reopen.

Smith and Trumbetti’s lawyer, James G. Mermigis of The Mermigis Law Group, confirmed that his “clients were arrested between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and have since been released.”

  • Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith does pushups outside the storefront in Bellmawr.
    Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith does pushups outside the storefront in Bellmawr, N.J., Monday, May 18, 2020. The gym in New Jersey reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Bellmawr police arrest an Atilis Gym member who refused to give his name after working out at the facility which had opened in defiance of the governor's order. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Demonstrators gather in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., to show their support for the business, which opened ion May 19 n defiance of the governor's order closing nonessential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Bellmawr Police Lt. Mike Draham talks with the owners of Atilis Gym, (from right) Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, after a gym member was arrested leaving the building in mid-May. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Atilis Gym owners Frank Trumbetti (left) and Ian Smith talk to the press after being ticketed for opening their business in Bellmawr, N.J., in defiance of the governor's order. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Demonstrators gather in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., to show their support for the business, which opened in defiance of the governor's order closing nonessential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Bellmawr police arrest an Atilis Gym member who refused to give his name after working out at the facility which had opened in defiance of the governor's order.
    Demonstrators gather in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., to show their support for the business, which opened in defiance of the governor's order closing nonessential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Police watch protesters outside Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J. A crowd of about 30 gathered in the parking lot to support the gym's owners, who had opened despite the governor's order that recreational and entertainment businesses remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Police watch protesters outside Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J. A crowd of about 30 gathered in the parking lot to support the gym's owners, who had opened despite the governor's order that recreational and entertainment businesses remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Police watch protesters outside Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J. A crowd of about 30 gathered in the parking lot to support the gym's owners, who had opened despite the governor's order that recreational and entertainment businesses remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Bellmawr police approach the door of Atilis Gym to deliver summonses to the owners, who opened in defiance of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's order that they remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Demonstrators gather in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., to show their support for the business, which opened in defiance of the governor's order closing nonessential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Atilis Gym opens in South Jersey despite shutdown order
    Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., opens for business on Tuesday, May 19, in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy's order closing all but essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Rowan University reduces undergraduate tuition, fees by 10%

On Friday, July 24, Rowan University’s Board of Trustees passed a new resolution to lower the cost of tuition and fees for in-state undergraduates by 10%, from $14,376 to $12,938. Students will save approximately $1,438.

Out-of-state undergraduate students will receive the same reduction, from $23,408 to $21,970.

In the past seven years, Rowan has increased tuition by no more than 2.5% each year. Currently, it is distributing $7 million of CARES Act funding to students in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand said, “The University was able to provide this added support through broad cost-reduction initiatives, but more importantly, through people rethinking how we best serve our students, taking on more responsibility and, frankly, doing even more with even less.”

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Christine Holbert

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate