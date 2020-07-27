N.J. coronavirus recovery: Atilis Gym owners arrested for defying judge’s order

Updated: 12:25 p.m.

New Jersey reported another 512 cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 179,363 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another 11 residents died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of probable and lab-confirmed deaths to 15,787.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, the state’s rate of transmission was 0.84.