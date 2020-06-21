Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to N.J. governor

A federal judge has declined to allow a southern New Jersey gym to reopen as it continues a constitutional challenge to the state order that shut down businesses deemed non-essential in order to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler on Friday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the owners of Atilis Gym of Bellmawr, which filed suit last month accusing Gov. Phil Murphy of having “arbitrarily” deemed some businesses essential while declaring others — such as gyms — non-essential, NJ.com reported.

Attorney Christopher Arzberger, who represents the owners, told Law360 that he was disappointed but vowed an appeal.