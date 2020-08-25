Updated: 2:50 p.m.

___

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday proposed a new $32 billion budget that revised the state’s financial plan in light of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “new future” Murphy laid out included a mix of spending cuts, new taxes, and a record-high borrowing request to the legislature. He said it was a recognition of the need for belt-tightening as well as an investment in the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, which has sickened nearly 190,000 New Jerseyans.

“We must have the unavoidable conversation about what it means to not only see our state through this emergency but what we will look like when we emerge from it,” he said.

The nine-month spending plan will fund the state from October through June of next year. A previous three-month stopgap budget coming in at $7.6 billion covers expenses through September.

On February 25th, six months ago today, I stood in a crowded Assembly Chamber to lay out my vision for the next state budget. There was no social distancing and not a face mask in sight. Today, we gather again outdoors at @RutgersU. How things have changed. #NJBudget pic.twitter.com/5G2ZXGNh9u — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 25, 2020

Under the plan, the administration would cut $1.25 billion in state spending across departments. But it would also raise new revenue by borrowing $4 billion and increasing taxes, including a higher income tax rate on millionaires and a hike in the cigarette tax.

The so-called millionaire’s tax would go from 8.97% to 10.75%. Murphy says raising that rate would generate $390 million more for the state. The borrowing was scaled back. Previously Murphy said he might need to borrow as much as $9.9 billion. Earlier this month the state Supreme Court ruled he could borrow to help plug a hole in the budget, but that his team would have to certify that revenues were still low enough to make it necessary.

Murphy said the state would maintain core services, keep K-12 school aid stable, and even make its projected payment into the public pension system. The budget would also send funding to programs to modernize drinking water infrastructure, increase affordable housing, and bulk up the state’s early voting system.