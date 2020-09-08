What to know before N.J. coronavirus budget hearings begin Tuesday

Legislative hearings begin Tuesday where lawmakers will dive into the details of Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed $32 billion budget, which would cover the nine months left in a difficult fiscal year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what to watch for as the virtual hearings kick off:

1. The millionaire’s tax (and other revenue raisers)

Murphy, a Democrat, has again proposed raising the income tax rate on people earning more than $1 million from 8.97% to 10.75%, which the state estimates will generate $390 million.

It’s part of a package of tax hikes the administration projects could raise over $1 billion, including a tax increase on cigarettes and making a corporate business tax surcharge permanent.

Murphy and progressive groups have long called on wealthier New Jerseyans — like the governor himself — to pay their “fair share” so the state can afford programs to help residents hit hardest by the pandemic.

But many Republican lawmakers and business groups have said the tax hikes will ultimately hurt the very residents and small businesses the Murphy administration says it wants to help.

“Most of these taxes will make New Jersey less competitive,” said Chris Emigholz, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. “We need to move away from the talk of ‘fair share’ or whether somebody can afford a tax and we need to think about the collateral damage that happens from taxes on the competitiveness of our economy.”

Top lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled Legislature have previously balked at Murphy’s effort to hike taxes on millionaires, but so far it’s unclear how they will come down on the proposed “revenue raisers” in the pandemic-era budget.

2. Borrowing $4 billion

The other way Murphy wants to raise money to pay for the state’s needs during the pandemic is to borrow $4 billion for state coffers.

Murphy previously said the state would need to borrow a large sum to avoid major cuts to state programs in the absence of significant financial assistance from the federal government. He has suggested that borrowing will allow New Jersey to maintain many current state services, while also spending on programs to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“I just want to urge that we resist knee-jerk austerity,” said Hetty Rosenstein, state director of Communication Workers of America, a union that represents many state workers and supports the borrowing plan. “Instead, we should be increasing funding.”

Republicans sued Murphy over a law he signed this summer that allowed him to borrow up to $9.9 billion without voter approval for expenses brought on by the pandemic. The state Supreme Court ruled that the administration could in fact borrow such sums in a financial emergency — but only as much as revenue projections fell short.