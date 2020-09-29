N.J. lawmakers greenlight $4.5B in debt to shore up budget

New Jersey legislative leaders on Monday gave final approval to $4.5 billion in new state debt they and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy sought to plug budget holes stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-person Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing unanimously approved a resolution that signs off on the new debt, which amounts to nearly 10% of the state’s overall budget.

The new borrowing means the state can continue to fund programs touted by Murphy, like pre-k and community college, but it also means the state is taking on more debt at an estimated 2.5% interest rate in addition to the $44.4 billion in bonded debt it already owes.

The lion’s share of the $4.5 billion in debt will go toward funding the state’s K-12 school formula, or about $2.3 billion. Also getting funded is medical education, health care subsidies and services for maternal, child and chronic health care.

Murphy praised the approval Monday during a separate news conference on the virus. Responding to critics who opposed the borrowing, he cited the economic decline caused by the response to the virus.

“None of us wake up reflexively, ‘Hey gosh let’s go out and borrow a bunch of money,’” he said. “To say this is unusual would be an understatement.”