N.J. coronavirus recovery: Gym owners fined nearly $130K for defying Murphy’s owners
Updated: 1:15 p.m.
___
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, New Jersey has reported a cumulative total of 188,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 14,086 confirmed deaths related to the virus and 1,839 probable deaths. The rate of transmission is above the benchmark at 1.05; meaning for every new case, more than one other person will get infected.
According to the state hospital association, hospitalizations from the coronavirus are below 500. There are 471 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state; 92 of them are in critical care.
State GOP joins Trump campaign in election lawsuit
The New Jersey Republican Party is once again suing the Murphy administration over a coronavirus-related executive order. This time, they joined with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee — the plaintiffs — in hopes of undoing Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order calling for an all mail-in November General Election due to the pandemic.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs called the executive order “a direct usurpation of the legislature’s authority” and a “brazen power grab” that violates the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution. They further allege that the governor “in his haste” created a system that will violate a citizen’s right to vote and “created a recipe for disaster.”
The suit also alleges that the Garden State has “a long history of problems with voting by mail” and that “countless individuals have been convicted of voter fraud tied to absentee ballots over the last decade.” The plaintiffs point to recent charges by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal against four people accused of voting fraud in Paterson’s special election in May — including Council Vice President Michael Jackson and Councilman-elect Alex Mendez — as an example.
State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Cape May Courthouse) will be the local attorney serving as counsel for the plaintiffs. In a statement announcing the lawsuit late Tuesday, he accused Murphy of “attempting to blow up decades of established election law, and a system that is working, through an executive order.”
“Not only does the election system he’s attempting to implement virtually guarantee some number of votes are lost, miscounted, or double counted, it undermines the faith our citizens have in our elections,” Testa added.
State GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt said his party will not let Murphy “hijack our right to send [Democrats] a message this November.”
“We said every option was on the table. We picked one,” he said.
Murphy’s office has not yet replied to a request for comment.
The state GOP has not been successful in court against Murphy. Recently the state Supreme Court ruled against the party, allowing Murphy to borrow up to $9.9 billion, with restrictions, to avert a fiscal crisis caused by the pandemic.
🚨 Urgent Announcement! 🚨The NJGOP is joining forces with the Trump campaign to fight Governor Murphy’s attempts to undermine election integrity!
Posted by New Jersey Republican Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020
South Jersey gym owners fined nearly $130K for defying Murphy’s owners
A judge has imposed nearly $130,000 in fines against the owners of a gym that has repeatedly defied Murphy’s executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atilis gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy’s order for nonessential businesses to remain closed was constitutional. The owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing and taken other safety precautions.
In issuing his order Tuesday, state Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy said the gym could not “ignore orders with which it does not agree.”
The Bellmawr Borough Council revoked the gym’s business license on Aug. 11 during an emergency meeting behind its defiance of Murphy’s orders.
Smith and Trumbetti were arrested July 27 after they decided to operate their gym; ignoring a judge’s order to cease operations and leave the premises.
NJ.com reported Friday that the governor is in talks over how and when restaurants and gyms in the state can resume more normal operations. The news comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced gyms in that state can reopen on Aug. 24.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!