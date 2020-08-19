N.J. coronavirus recovery: Gym owners fined nearly $130K for defying Murphy’s owners

State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Cape May Courthouse) will be the local attorney serving as counsel for the plaintiffs. In a statement announcing the lawsuit late Tuesday, he accused Murphy of “attempting to blow up decades of established election law, and a system that is working, through an executive order.”

“Not only does the election system he’s attempting to implement virtually guarantee some number of votes are lost, miscounted, or double counted, it undermines the faith our citizens have in our elections,” Testa added.

State GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt said his party will not let Murphy “hijack our right to send [Democrats] a message this November.”

“We said every option was on the table. We picked one,” he said.

Murphy’s office has not yet replied to a request for comment.

The state GOP has not been successful in court against Murphy. Recently the state Supreme Court ruled against the party, allowing Murphy to borrow up to $9.9 billion, with restrictions, to avert a fiscal crisis caused by the pandemic.

South Jersey gym owners fined nearly $130K for defying Murphy’s owners

A judge has imposed nearly $130,000 in fines against the owners of a gym that has repeatedly defied Murphy’s executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atilis gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy’s order for nonessential businesses to remain closed was constitutional. The owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing and taken other safety precautions.

In issuing his order Tuesday, state Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy said the gym could not “ignore orders with which it does not agree.”

The Bellmawr Borough Council revoked the gym’s business license on Aug. 11 during an emergency meeting behind its defiance of Murphy’s orders.

Smith and Trumbetti were arrested July 27 after they decided to operate their gym; ignoring a judge’s order to cease operations and leave the premises.

NJ.com reported Friday that the governor is in talks over how and when restaurants and gyms in the state can resume more normal operations. The news comes as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced gyms in that state can reopen on Aug. 24.