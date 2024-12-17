New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday pardoned 33 people and commuted the sentences of three women, one of whom was supported by Kim Kardashian.

Murphy’s first use of his clemency authority comes after he set up a special review board in June aimed at bringing cases deserving of a pardon or commutation for review. There will be additional grants of mercy, the governor said.

Murphy said he wants New Jersey to become known for righting past injustices during an at times emotional ceremony, where at least one of the people pardoned was present in the room. Also in attendance were two adult children of a woman whose murder sentence was commuted.

“We rededicate ourselves to ensuring that New Jersey is the state for second chances,” he said.

An emotional highpoint came as Murphy discussed Dawn Jackson, whose case Kardashian championed. Jackson’s daughter was tearful as Murphy spoke, saying Jackson had gotten a GED diploma and an associate’s degree in prison, where she’s been serving a 30-year sentence since 1999 on a murder conviction.

Murphy said that in the three cases of commuting the women’s sentences, including Jackson’s, domestic violence was a factor that didn’t play a mitigating role at the time of the convictions.

“I think we’re a much more — thank God I might add — survivor-centric society,” he said.