This story originally appeared on 6abc.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, including a Philadelphia drug lord who was convicted of killing a dozen people.

Their punishments were converted to life in prison.

Biden said the decision was guided by his conscience, and comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.

“These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder,” Biden said.

One of those inmates is Kaboni Savage, who was convicted of killing 12 people, including four children.

The youngest victims died when Savage ordered the firebombing of the house where they lived in an act of retribution against a witness.

Family members of the children who died are devastated. That includes Tina Fox, who told Action News she is disappointed in the president.

Many of Fox’s relatives were murdered at Savage’s direction at a home on North 6th Street in 2004.

“This crime is beyond violent,” she said. “They were children. They would’ve been adults now but they don’t have a say. You can’t hear their voice. They were killed innocently.”