This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A male suspect was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

The incident began around 11 a.m. at 19th and Morris streets after a sheriff’s deputy and an employee from the Department of Licenses and Inspections arrived at a home with a court order allowing them to check out the property.

The visit was not for an eviction, police say.

That’s where they were confronted by a male with a rifle.

That suspect then left the home and began walking around the neighborhood with the rifle in hand.

Philadelphia police officers arrived on the scene and confronted the male on the 1600 block of Moore Street near Chadwick Street.

“He turned with the weapon, and one officer fired and he was struck — he was struck in the right side. He was immediately scooped and taken to the hospital by police,” said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.