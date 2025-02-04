This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting near the entrance road to Philadelphia International Airport.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they were responding to a man walking in the middle of the roadway.

The officer who’d made the call encountered a 36-year-old man on the South I-95 ramp (1 PIA Way). That man stated that he had been stabbed.

The officer then radioed for backup and an ambulance. On radio recordings obtained by 6abc, a dispatcher can be heard helping the officer call for medics and backup.

“Code yellow on the ramp coming into the airport on I-95, male has been stabbed and needs medical attention,” said a female dispatcher.

Officials say that at some point while waiting for backup and medics, a physical altercation ensued between the man and the officer.

Officials said the officer tried tasing the man several times but it did not seem to have an effect.

That’s when another responding officer arrived on the scene and discharged his weapon multiple times.

That officer can also be heard on dispatch recordings.

“I discharged three times, male shot in the stomach,” he said.

The man was struck three times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.