N.J. coronavirus recovery: General election to be a mix of mail-in, in-person voting

General election to follow ‘hybrid’ model used in primary

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Friday that New Jersey would use the same model for the general election that it used in the primary election this year, which contained a mix of mail-in and in-person voting.

“We’re going to have a hybrid model in November,” Murphy said in an interview on CNN.

The Democratic governor said all registered voters would be sent a mail-in ballot but also have the option of casting a provisional ballot at their polling place if they preferred.

The state will also increase the number of ballot dropboxes where voters can submit their mail-in ballots without having to send them through the U.S. Postal Service, Murphy said. Delays in mail delivery have made many voters worried their ballots would not get counted.

Because New Jersey is a closed primary state, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans automatically received a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Unaffiliated voters received a ballot application. In the general election, all voters will receive mail-in ballots without having to request one.