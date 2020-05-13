Coronavirus update: First all-mail ballot in N.J. keeps Atlantic City mayor
New Jersey reported 898 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 140,743. Gov. Phil Murphy said the last time New Jersey reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day was March 25.
Another 198 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 9,508 residents to the pandemic.
First all-mail ballot in N.J.
The first all mail-in election in the state looks like it will keep Atlantic City’s government the way it is. Voters were asked if they wanted to eliminate the position of mayor and four of the nine city councilmembers. Instead of a mayor, there would be an appointed city manager.
Early reports show the proposal defeated 3-to-1, with 3,275 votes against the proposal and 985 votes for it. Additional ballots will be accepted and counted through Thursday.
Mayor Marty Smalls declared victory over what he said was an effort by outsiders to change Atlantic City.
One of the big backers of the proposal, Bob McDevitt, president of local 54 of UNITE/HERE, the union that represents casino and tourism workers, conceded defeat.
Though there were no lines at the polls or large gatherings at campaign headquarters, the Vote No campaign hosted a caravan rally, driving through neighborhoods with “Vote No” signs on their cars.
Atlantic City moved to an all mail-in voting system due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the vote comes as the city’s nine casinos are all closed, putting some 27,000 people out of work.
Atlantic City was one of 32 municipalities in New Jersey that held elections by mail Tuesday.
The usual June primary has been delayed to July 7, when Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small faces another vote in the Democratic contest. Some leaders have discussed making the July vote all via mail, but Gov. Phil Murphy has not made that happen. In New Jersey, anyone can request a mail-in ballot. They don’t have to provide a reason for needing one.