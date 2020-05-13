Atlantic City voters keep their government amid pandemic

Atlantic City will fight its way through the coronavirus pandemic and attempt to rebuild its devastated casino-based economy under its current form of government.

Although it could be next week before all the votes are counted, Atlantic City’s mayor declared victory Tuesday night in a special election in which early returns showed voters strongly rejecting a proposal to eliminate a mayor in favor of an appointed manager.

And the leader of the drive conceded defeat, developments that virtually no one foresaw happening that quickly.

“The people have rejected change,” said Bob McDevitt, president of the main Atlantic City casino workers union. “There are many challenges ahead for Atlantic City as we begin to reopen business on the heels of the devastating pandemic. We wish the elected officials well in their struggles ahead.”

Figures to be released Wednesday afternoon by state gambling regulators will show how big the challenge is. April revenue totals for the nine casinos — which were closed the entire month — are sure to show the biggest monthly decline in the 42-year history of legalized gambling in New Jersey. Only internet gambling and a tiny fraction of sports betting, with most sports shut down, generated any revenue at all during the month.

The casinos remain closed with no reopening date in sight.