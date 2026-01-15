From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Atlantic City officials responded Wednesday to concerns from immigrant communities about federal officers conducting operations in the city. According to El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, an immigration advocacy group, activity from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased since mid-December. The group has been documenting ICE actions in the city on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Let me make this crystal clear on the record, the great city of Atlantic City supports the immigrant community,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. “We don’t just talk the walk, we walk the walk, because we always say that the Small administration says what it means and means what it says.”

Small said a multicultural parade planned for last year was called off because the presence of ICE agents made people afraid to leave their houses.

“A lot of the community didn’t want to be in a public space not knowing what can happen,” the mayor added. “We value the feedback from the community, and no one wanted to participate because of the situation.”

City officials said they do not know where ICE operates, or the number of people agents have taken into custody, because of the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive, from the attorney general ‘s office, limiting the assistance that local and state law enforcement can provide to ICE officers.

The Legislature this week voted to codify the directive into law. It is among a package of bills aimed at strengthening public trust and safety among immigrant communities that awaits Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.

The directive says law enforcement in the state must not assist ICE with removal operations, according to Sean Riggin, Atlantic City’s public safety director.

“The upside to that is that it means that when ICE is coming and doing civil removal, they’re doing it on their own,” Riggin said. “The downside to that is that we don’t coordinate with ICE. We don’t know when they’re here. We don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t coordinate with us.”