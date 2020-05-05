Melonie Johnson to be new president of Borgata casino

The new leader of Atlantic City’s Borgata casino is believed to be the resort’s first African-American woman to serve as a casino president.

Melonie Johnson, the current president of MGM National Harbor near Washington, D.C., will take over at the Borgata, the top-performing of Atlantic City’s nine casinos.

The company did not formally announce the move, which was part of a number of executive transfers, but it did confirm it in response to an inquiry.

No starting date was given for her at the Borgata, where she will replace Marcus Glover. The company declined to make her available for an interview Monday.