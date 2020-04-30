How the ‘new normal’ might look at a Jersey Shore amusement park this summer

A trip to a New Jersey boardwalk will likely be a much different experience this summer.

Maria Saltzman, a spokesperson for the Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach in Ocean County’s Seaside Heights, offered a glimpse into how boardwalk amusement parks might operate.

“We are awaiting guidance from the governor’s office to when we are able to reopen. We have been developing preliminary plans to follow once we are able to open, with guidance from the governor’s office,” she said in an email.

Saltzman said safety for guests and employees is the top priority of Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach.

“So before we are able to open we need to make sure our property is safe and in-line with the governor’s orders,” she said.

Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach is planning the following safety measures, according to Saltzman:

Social distancing, which may include limiting the number of people in an arcade at one time, in the waterpark at one time, and on the pier at one time.

Signage to remind people to socially distance themselves and keep six-feet between themselves and another group.

Keeping distance on rides. Instead of every seat on a ride filled, maybe filling every other seat, etc.

Gloves and masks will be worn by employees.

Sanitation stations at attractions for both guests and employees.

Sanitizing arcade games, rides, and other amusements. “We’re probably going to wash down every ride and attraction after each use,” she told WNBC.

Saltzman said the amusement park will be following government “orders and advice” on what will be required as to sanitation, social distancing and opening. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the state will offer municipalities guidance on how to manage beaches but it is not yet known if related attractions will be included.

Seaside Heights officials have said that the beach and boardwalk will remain closed until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted.