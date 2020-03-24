Seaside Heights closes beaches in support of N.J. ‘stay at home’ order

An Ocean County municipality has closed its ocean and bay beaches as coronavirus cases increase in New Jersey.

In a statement, Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony E. Vaz says the order is in support of Gov. Phil Murphy’s “stay at home” executive order. Vaz has ordered the locking of all beach crossover gates until further notice.

“Closing the beaches is intended to serve as a disincentive for people to violate the governor’s executive orders and his very strong public comments that directs all of us to stay home,” the mayor said in part. “If you have a summer home in Seaside Heights, please stay at your primary home wherever that may be.”