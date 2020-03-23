Coronavirus update: N.J. ‘stay-at-home’ order now in effect

To date, there are 2,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, 479 in Pennsylvania and 68 in Delaware.

Updated 2:30 p.m.

8,000+ openings on N.J. jobs portal

In the face of what Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday called “enormous economic pain” caused by social distancing mandates, the state has set up a jobs and hiring portal to match residents with work opportunities.

“Critical businesses remain open and some of them are desperately seeking people to help them on the front lines of our response,” Murphy said. “By our tally, there are more than 8,000 available jobs, including grocery workers, warehouse and manufacturing distribution personnel and many others.”

Companies can also list openings through the site, which is maintained by the state Department of Labor and Economic Development Authority.

N.J. bans elective surgeries starting Friday

All elective surgeries and invasive procedures in New Jersey, including dental work, will be suspended starting 5 p.m. Friday to preserve critical equipment and hospital capacity.

“We must take this step … to lessen the burden on our health care system and to preserve especially the personal protective gear that our medical responders need, and which … is in short supply, not just in New Jersey but also nationally,” Murphy said Monday.

Murphy’s executive order applies to all operations that can be delayed without “undue risk” to the patient as determined by their doctor. It explicitly exempts family planning services and abortions.

Worried that COVID-19 patients may soon outnumber hospital beds in the state, health care leaders have taken creative steps to rapidly increase capacity.

“The time for warnings is over”: AG promises social distancing crackdown

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal promised stiff penalties — from citations to second-degree charges — for any business or individual who violates New Jersey’s retail restrictions or stay-at-home order (more information on those rules below).

“If you’re a retail store or an entertainment center and you stay open, or if you’re a bar and you keep serving patrons in your establishment, consider this as your final warning,” Grewal said.

“Same goes for individuals. If you and your friends decide to throw a party in your home and you invite 20 of your closest friends, stop,” he added. “Law enforcement officers will have to break that party up and there will be criminal consequences.”

Meanwhile, the state Division of Consumer Affairs has already received more than 1,400 complaints of coronavirus-related price gouging at about 900 retail locations across the state, Grewal said.

Grewal said the majority of complaints have been unfounded. “In many cases, the price increase we’re seeing is being driven by the manufacturer or the wholesaler, not your neighborhood retailer,” he said.

Still, he said his office has issued 160 cease-and-desist letters and served nearly 30 subpoenas. And he predicted that the worst cases of fraud are yet to come, when federal recovery money starts flowing to the state.

Grewal also reported a “handful” of hate incidents directed against people of East Asian descent. He did not provide specifics.

“There is a special place in hell for the people who take advantage of this health crisis,” Murphy said Monday. “Whether you’re price gouging or you view this as an excuse to pursue racist behavior or bullying behavior, there literally is no time for that in a normal time, and there sure as heck is no time for it in the midst of a war that we’re under.”

N.J. “stay-at-home-order” in full effect

A statewide stay-at-home order that Murphy ordered for all New Jersey residents on Saturday is now in full effect.

It is the governor’s strictest social distancing mandate yet as the state tries to slow the exploding growth of COVID-19 among its nearly nine million residents.

Under the order, residents can still leave their homes to buy essentials, get medical attention, visit family or close friends, and report to work. People are also permitted to exercise outdoors.

Otherwise, residents are expected to stay in their homes. Gatherings of any size are banned.

All non-essential retail businesses have been forced to shutter, and the previous closure of schools and entertainment businesses remains in place.

The state is ordering all businesses and nonprofits to allow their employees to work remotely if possible.

Among the list of businesses allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order are grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, food banks, medical marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores, pet stores, auto repair shops, banks, laundromats, medical supply businesses, hardware and home improvement stores, physical therapy offices and post offices.

Restaurants, liquor stores and bars can provide take-out or delivery service only.