Coronavirus update: Wolf issues stay-at-home order for Philly suburbs, extends school closures
Updated 2:25 p.m.
—
To date, there are 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 2,844 in New Jersey, and 68 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 128 cases.
Wolf extends school closures; issues stay-at-home order for Philly suburbs
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a “stay-at-home” order today for Philadelphia and its suburbs, as well as Monroe and Allegheny counties, taking the fight against the coronavirus to a new level by requiring residents to remain inside except for essential trips such as buying food or seeking medical help.
The order applies to Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in the southeast, Monroe County in the northeast, and Allegheny County in Western Pennsylvania.
The order takes effect at 8 p.m. and will remain in place for two weeks, Wolf said. Also, the governor extended school closures in Pennsylvania for another two weeks.
“These restrictions are unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” Wolf said at a news conference. “If we want to save lives, we must distance ourselves socially. This is going to be difficult.”
– Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Justine McDaniel of the Philadelphia Inquirer
Pa. up to 644 cases, 3 deaths
Pennsylvania reported 165 new patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, the largest single-day jump since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The state also suffered a third death, this one in Montgomery County.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Another 6,595 patients have tested negative for the virus, according to the latest state numbers.
On Sunday, Montgomery County health officials reported a 72- year old man from Abington Township was the first COVID-19 fatality in one of the state’s hardest hit counties.
The man, who died Saturday, had spent several days in the hospital, according to officials.
Montgomery County has had among the highest numbers of reported cases in Pennsylvania with a total of 129 as of Monday afternoon, second only to Philadelphia which has 128.
Philly reports large jump in COVID-19 cases
As of mid-day Monday, 175 Philadelphians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Health Commissioner Tom Farley.
That’s a 79-patient jump over Sunday, Farley said. He attributed the spike to a testing lag that resulted in several hundred tests coming back relatively quickly.
“Still, this increase represents evidence of further spread of the virus in the City of Philadelphia,” said Dr. Farley. “Our test results reflect spread that happened about 12 days ago, and we have to assume that there’s been quite a good deal of spread since that time until today. So we expect that there are many more people in Philadelphia with this infection now.”
The city’s testing capacity will dip this week, Farley added, because of a shortage in available tests.
Farley reiterated that the city will prioritize testing for health care workers and older residents over who are showing symptoms.
Philadelphia instituted a “stay-at-home” order that began Monday morning.
Philly ‘stay-at-home’ order in effect
Philadelphia’s new “stay-at-home” order for all residents is now in effect.
The order bans all public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household, and residents will only be able to go out for limited purposes, like shopping for or delivering essential goods, going to work at a life-sustaining business, seeking medical care, and exercising while maintaining social distancing.
People will also not be able to place walk-in takeout orders at Philly restaurants — all to-go food orders must be paid online in advance or done through delivery.
Philadelphia’s Managing Director Brian Abernathy said people who continue to gather in groups will be reminded to go home.
“We don’t want to get into a point where we’re under martial law or anything like that, but I think that everyone needs to recognize that this is serious,” Abernathy said. “This is not something we can continue to scoff at or thumb our nose.”
Pa. begins enforcement of business closures
While Pennsylvania has not enacted a “stay-at-home” order, Gov. Tom Wolf said Sunday evening that state troopers were ready to begin enforcing his shutdown of all non-life sustaining” businesses Monday morning.
Enforcement of the order was pushed to Monday at 8 a.m. after confusion over what counted as life sustaining was followed by a wave of businesses seeking exemptions.
On Sunday, officials reported almost 10,000 waivers were filed with the state.
Philly opens “relief fund” for small businesses
Philadelphia has set aside $9 million for small businesses that have lost 50 percent of revenue or more due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Monday.
The relief will be available to businesses that make $5 million or less annually.
“These businesses are the backbone of our city’s economy, and this fund will help some of our small businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis while also retaining as many jobs for workers as possible,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.
The city is making loans and small grants available to businesses depending on their size.
Interested businesses can apply for relief by filling out a form on the city’s website.
Philly restaurant industry cries for help
Some of the most prominent Philadelphia restaurateurs say their industry is on the verge of collapse due to mandatory, coronavirus-related closures.
Stephen Starr, Marc Vetri and 40 other restaurant owners have banded together to form a new coalition called Save Philly Restaurants. They’re petitioning local, state and federal officials for a relief package that includes emergency unemployment benefits for laid-off workers, rent abatement and a moratorium on commercial evictions.
The restaurant industry, they say, is in an especially precarious position because the business model requires near-constant revenue.
“None of us have a clear path to survival beyond a couple of weeks from now,” said Nicole Marquis, owner of Hip City Vedge. “Restaurants run on very tight margins.”
Right now, Marquis said, the priority is helping restaurant workers, who she says are the most vulnerable.
Temple, Villanova cancel in-person commencement
Temple and Villanova Universities announced they will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies.
Temple was set to hold its festivities on May 7. President Richard Englert says the university is “exploring alternatives” to an in-person event.
Villanova says it will broadcast a live-streamed event on May 15 instead of a traditional ceremony.
Broad Street Run postponed
Philadelphia’s annual Broad Street Run, held typically in May, has been postponed.
One of the country’s largest road races will now be run October 4th, according to Mayor Jim Kenney. Runners registered for the event will automatically have their registration transferred to the new data.