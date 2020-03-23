Updated 2:25 p.m.

To date, there are 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 2,844 in New Jersey, and 68 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 128 cases.

Wolf extends school closures; issues stay-at-home order for Philly suburbs

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a “stay-at-home” order today for Philadelphia and its suburbs, as well as Monroe and Allegheny counties, taking the fight against the coronavirus to a new level by requiring residents to remain inside except for essential trips such as buying food or seeking medical help.

The order applies to Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in the southeast, Monroe County in the northeast, and Allegheny County in Western Pennsylvania.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. and will remain in place for two weeks, Wolf said. Also, the governor extended school closures in Pennsylvania for another two weeks.

“These restrictions are unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” Wolf said at a news conference. “If we want to save lives, we must distance ourselves socially. This is going to be difficult.”

– Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Justine McDaniel of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Pa. up to 644 cases, 3 deaths

Pennsylvania reported 165 new patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, the largest single-day jump since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The state also suffered a third death, this one in Montgomery County.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Another 6,595 patients have tested negative for the virus, according to the latest state numbers.

On Sunday, Montgomery County health officials reported a 72- year old man from Abington Township was the first COVID-19 fatality in one of the state’s hardest hit counties.

The man, who died Saturday, had spent several days in the hospital, according to officials.

Montgomery County has had among the highest numbers of reported cases in Pennsylvania with a total of 129 as of Monday afternoon, second only to Philadelphia which has 128.