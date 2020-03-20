Restaurant workers have each other’s backs as layoffs and confusion abound

Suntaranon’s original plan was to make a huge batch of pasta every day and give it out for free to service workers between 3 and 5 p.m. She called it “family meal,” the term often used for the meal restaurant staff eat together before or after a shift. But Suntaranon quickly realized that as many restaurants across the city were shutting down or reducing hours, they had tons of leftover food they needed to get rid of. So she posted a video on Instagram asking people to bring any extra food they had in their walk-in freezers to her. She would make family meal out of whatever she got each day.

On her first day, Tuesday, she fed about 75 people, she said.

“This is not new for us,” said Suntaranon, who grew up in Thailand. There, she said, her mother (for whom the restaurant is named) cooked huge batches of food for all her neighbors. After moving to Philadelphia, Suntaranon hosted community dinners in her Bella Vista neighborhood before opening Kalaya 11 months ago.

“We did this for people all the time. Our kitchen is always open,” she said.

Wednesday afternoon, servers, chefs and bussers came by Kalaya, bearing their own plastic containers. A team of the restaurant’s staff and other service industry volunteers who are out of work loaded their plates with mac and cheese from Mike’s BBQ and topped it off with cannoli cake from Ralph’s next door.

“When the governor put the restrictions out, we were told to file for unemployment and like play it by ear from then on,” said Leo Dowd, 23, who works as support staff at Bud and Marilyn’s. “So we’re like not really sure, and neither are our bosses. It’s just kind of a situation that nobody has had to go through.”

Troy Wilson, a 25-year-old chef at Musi, agreed. “I don’t know if I’m gonna have a job when this is over,” he said. “Nobody does.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Philadelphia region employs more than 200,000 hospitality and leisure industry workers.

State officials report receiving 120,000 unemployment claims since Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses on Monday.

On Wednesday, the governor requested a disaster declaration so small businesses and nonprofits could obtain loans. Up to $2 million will be available in assistance for small businesses at a 3.75% interest rate for those without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits.