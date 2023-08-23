Burlington County’s summer Restaurant Week has nearly doubled the number of participating establishments compared to the winter version of the event.

When the event was held last March, 60 establishments were featured.

This week, more than 115 restaurants are participating. At least one restaurant in each of the county’s 40 municipalities will take part.

County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said they decided on when to hold the event based on what restaurant owners told them.

“Based off of that feedback, we said ‘OK, we can do a summer and a winter, but if we’re going to do summer, we really need to be strategic,’ cause so many people are away,” she said.

The second to last week in August was chosen because “everybody’s coming back from vacation [and] getting ready for the school year, for those who are still in school,” Hopson added.