When Willingboro resident Joe Calloway found out the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office had a home safety and security inspections program, he thought it was a good idea and signed up for it.

“It was free of charge, and I was informed that if any of my smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors are expired, they’ll replace them free,” he said.

The 78-year-old, who lives with his wife, Lynne, and their three cats, said when the inspectors arrived, the first thing they inquired about was the length of the screws that were holding his front-door-lock faceplate in place.

“I said 3 to 4 inches, he said great, that’s what you should look for, something that long,” he said. “That’s because when you buy a lock system, the faceplate screws that come with it are probably a half an inch. He said a person can actually hit the door hard enough to pull those screws right out.”

What the program offers

Burlington County Sheriff James Kostoplis said the inspection program is offered free to all residents 60 or older and to those with disabilities.

He said security specialists go into homes and do a complete inspection, checking to see if all doors and windows have proper locking mechanisms, if sliding doors have security bars and if the home has working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“They also inspect outside and they check for security risks, for example poor lighting and any other hazard that they recognize outside,” he said.

Calloway said the sheriff’s department inspector confirmed that an alarm system he had installed was functioning properly, and during an outside check of his home, one of the inspectors recommended he lower the height of his front bushes, so that no one could crouch down and hide under them.