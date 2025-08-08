From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the past year, Lettie Draine watched an apartment building go up right across the street from where she lived in the Whitman Park neighborhood of Camden.

Just a few hundred feet from the PATCO Ferry Avenue stop, the multistory building was slated to become an affordable housing complex for people 55 and older with low incomes.

Draine, 61, patiently waited for the day rental applications opened with the hopes of securing a unit.

“I prayed on it,” she said.

She was ultimately successful and became one of the first people to move into one of 47 brightly lit and modern apartments in mid-July.

“It’s so peaceful here. So secure, so clean,” Draine said.