In celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, a unique exhibit is open in one South Jersey county. “Burlington County Joins the Revolution,” at the Warden’s House Gallery in Mount Holly, includes a variety of artifacts including cannonballs, weapons, clothing and recollections from the period.

Marisa Bozarth, the Burlington County museum curator of history, said the exhibit features excerpts from a diary written by Margret Morris, a Burlington City mother of four who was a widow, between December 1776 and the summer of 1778.

“She talks about troops coming into the city, her son is accused of being a spy because he goes up on a hill and is watching boats in the water, and troops coming and knocking on her door looking for him,” she said.

An inspiration for future generations

Allison Eckel is the deputy director of the Burlington County Board of Commissioners and the chairperson of the Burlington County 250th Anniversary Committee. She said that while the individuals highlighted in the exhibit faced different challenges than we experience today, their struggles and the solutions they arrived at can serve as an inspiration, and in some cases, a guiding light for us.

“The people back then in Burlington County and in the whole area were innovators in their own right, they innovated in society, they innovated in economics,” she said. “What did they do with what they had? How did they make a difference? We can learn from that in exhibits like this one.”

She said it offers a unique opportunity to better understand what life was like during the American Revolution.

“These are tangible ways to access what happened back then, see who are these people. What did they do, what did they face? We find out that what they faced is not so different from things that we face in modern times.”

Bozarth said during the war, while the men were fighting, everyone else was working to support them.

“Our ironworks were supplying cannonballs and armaments and pots, kettles, everything they need to survive,” she said. “And our agriculture in our community was providing crops, cattle, sheep, pretty much anything they could get their hands on.”

She said Morris, who lived on the banks of the Delaware River, was a doctor and treated American, British and German soldiers throughout the duration of the war. At one point she gave shelter to a Tori who faced a terrible fate.

“They were going to bayonet him in the street, and she tells the story of hiding him in her attic and eventually helping him get out of the city,” she said.